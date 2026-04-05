<p>New Delhi: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Saturday said it has recorded its highest-ever expenditure of Rs 11,810.82 crore in 2025-26, nearly 14 per cent higher than the Rs 10,409 crore spent in the previous financial year.</p>.<p>According to an official statement, the expenditure was incurred by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the ministry and reflects a focus on timely utilisation of funds for welfare schemes.</p>.<p>The department has also recorded the highest-ever expenditure on welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Other Backwards Classes during 2025-26.</p>.'No payment issues with Iran, crude supplies fully secured': Oil Ministry debunks fake reports.<p>Record expenditure was also reported on programmes related to drug demand reduction, welfare of sanitation workers, senior citizens, transgender persons and people engaged in begging, it said.</p>.<p>The ministry said the expenditure highlights the government's commitment to social justice, empowerment and inclusive development of disadvantaged and vulnerable sections, the statement added. </p>