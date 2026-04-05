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Ministry of Social Justice, Empowerment records highest-ever expenditure in FY26

The department has also recorded the highest-ever expenditure on welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Other Backwards Classes during 2025-26.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 04:00 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 04:00 IST
India NewsSocial Justice and Empowerment

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