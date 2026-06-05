'Misleading and factually incorrect': IIT Roorkee denies data breach allegations in JEE (Advanced)

<p>New Delhi: IIT Roorkee on Friday strongly denied reports of a major security lapse in the JEE (Advanced) examination system, saying claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of candidates were “misleading and factually incorrect”.</p><p>The clarification comes days after a cybersecurity researcher claimed that personal and examination-related details of JEE (Advanced) aspirants were accessible due to a cloud storage misconfiguration.</p> .IIT Roorkee says no to marks exemption for JEE-qualified candidates.<p>The ministry of education echoed the statement. “Ministry reiterates that no sensitive information was compromised, and the examination outcomes, marks, and candidate information remain completely secure, intact, and safe,” it said. </p><p>In a detailed statement, IIT Roorkee said, “Claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are misleading and factually incorrect.”</p><p>“The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading misinformation, which is far from the truth,” it added.</p><p>The institute said that on June 2, technical interventions were carried out on an expedited basis to assist candidates facing difficulties in accessing admit card data and to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration process.</p> .<p>According to IIT Roorkee, these interventions led to a temporary and limited cloud storage misconfiguration.</p><p>“These interventions resulted in a minimal, temporary misconfiguration in a cloud storage component. An ethical hacker, Mr. Rylen Anil, identified this misconfiguration and reported that he could access the concerned database. The issue was immediately rectified and access to the data was restricted,” the statement said.</p> .<p>The institute sought to downplay concerns over the extent of exposure, emphasising that the affected storage system was configured as read-only.</p><p>“The affected storage was read only, meaning no data could be edited or deleted,” it said.</p><p>IIT Roorkee further stated that a review of cloud access logs showed there was no large-scale download or extraction of information.</p> .<p>“An analysis of cloud access logs confirmed that no bulk download occurred (the read-only access was limited to less than 0.05% of the data). No sensitive information was compromised or mass-extracted,” the institute said.</p><p>The institute also rejected suggestions that the incident could have affected examination results or counselling outcomes.</p><p>“This incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and category of the candidates,” it said.</p> <p>IIT Roorkee reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity of the highly competitive engineering entrance examination and the subsequent admission process.</p> .<p>“IIT Roorkee remains fully committed to maintaining the integrity, security, and transparency of the JEE (Advanced) and JoSAA counselling processes,” the statement said.</p><p>Expressing concern over what it described as attempts to exaggerate the incident, the institute said, “Deliberate attempts to misrepresent this technical event and undermine public trust in the examination system are deeply concerning and should be discouraged.”</p><p>The institute added that the JEE (Advanced) team remains focused on ensuring a secure admission process for students seeking entry into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).</p><p>“The JEE (Advanced) team looks forward to supporting every aspirant through a smooth and secure admission process into IITs and IISc,” the statement said.</p>