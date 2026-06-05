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'Misleading and factually incorrect': IIT Roorkee denies data breach allegations in JEE (Advanced)

The clarification comes days after a cybersecurity researcher claimed that personal and examination-related details of JEE (Advanced) aspirants were accessible due to a cloud storage misconfiguration.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsIITjee-advanced

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