10 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains

Aizawl: Ten people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal, police said.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while several others are still trapped under the debris, Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla told PTI.

"All efforts are under way to rescue the people who are trapped under the debris. However, heavy rains are affecting the operations," he said.