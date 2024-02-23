All 728 villages of Mizoram now connected with tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission

Aizawl: All 728 villages of Mizoram have been covered under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the state assembly was informed on Friday.

The JJM, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, seeks to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

In reply to a question, Public Health Engineering Minister Professor Lalnilawma said that all 728 villages have been covered under the central scheme.

Out of the 728 villages in the state, the scheme was fully implemented in 621 villages while it was put into effect partially in 107 villages, he said.