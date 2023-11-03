BJP focuses on minority-dominated seats in Mizoram

Guwahati: With BJP being seen as the number four party in the race to power in Christian-dominant Mizoram, the saffron party is focussing more on the constituencies with sizeable minority voters in order to increase its tally and try to be part of the next government.
In fact, out of the five states going for Assembly elections, BJP is not among the main contenders in Mizoram.
The elections in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, scheduled on November 7, is seen as a fight between two regional parties--the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).
Although both MNF and ZPM say that Congress is no longer a force to reckon with, the party's position in Mizoram's political landscape is still seen above BJP. "It's going to be a neck-to neck fight between MNF and ZPM. BJP is nowhere as it is seen as an anti-Christian party," Jangkhongam Doungel, a professor of political science in Mizoram University told DH on Friday.
Nearly 87 per cent of the population in Mizoram are Christians but non-Christian minorities like Chakma, Brus, Mara, Lai and Gorkhas are considered as deciding factors in four constituencies.
This has prompted the BJP to focus more on the four seats, Tuichawang, Palau, Siaha and Thorang. BJP has fielded two Chakma candidates, Durjya Dhan Chakma and Shanti Bikas Chakma in Tuichawng and Thorang, respectively.
BJP leaders are highlighting the Centre's work for the minority communities in order to increase its tally. "Mizoram will see developments like Nagaland and Tripura, only if BJP becomes part of the government here," Union Minister and party's election in-charge Kiren Rijiju said, recently.
In the 2018 elections, Buddha Dhan Chakma became the first BJP MLA from Mizoram when he was elected from Tuichawng. The party, this time, have fielded Durjya Dhan Chakma from Tuichawng as the former MLA took "retirement" from politics. BJP had contested in 30 seats but the party this time has put up candidates in 23 seats.
The ruling MNF, which is part of the NDA, too has kept distance from BJP in Mizoram politics in order to keep its Mizo vote bank intact.
In fact, Chief Minister and MNF President Zoramthanga has publicly opposed to the handling of Manipur situation by the BJP government and the Centre and defied Centre's directive to push back the refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.
Zoramthanga, in fact, has provided shelters to over 30,000 Chin refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh saying they share ethnic ties with the Mizos. This, according to Doungel, helped MNF strengthen its support among the Mizos.
Partner in power:
Certain about not winning the elections on its own, BJP leaders have already started claiming that neither MNF nor ZPM would get absolute majority and they would need BJP's support to form the next government.
Both MNF and ZPM, however, has rejected such a possibility claiming that they would get absolute majority on their own. "The question does not arise since we are going to have a landslide victory," ZPM Chief and CM face, Lalduhoma told DH on Thursday.
Hope on turncoats:
BJP leaders in Mizoram are hopeful about the victory of former Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo and former minister K. Beichhua, who switched over from MNF.
They believe that the party's state president, Vanlalmuaka is also a strong candidate in Dampa. Mizos are in majority in these three constituencies.