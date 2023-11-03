BJP focuses on minority-dominated seats in Mizoram

The elections in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, scheduled on November 7, is seen as a fight between two regional parties--the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Although both MNF and ZPM say that Congress is no longer a force to reckon with, the party's position in Mizoram's political landscape is still seen above BJP. "It's going to be a neck-to neck fight between MNF and ZPM. BJP is nowhere as it is seen as an anti-Christian party," Jangkhongam Doungel, a professor of political science in Mizoram University told DH on Friday.

Nearly 87 per cent of the population in Mizoram are Christians but non-Christian minorities like Chakma, Brus, Mara, Lai and Gorkhas are considered as deciding factors in four constituencies.

This has prompted the BJP to focus more on the four seats, Tuichawang, Palau, Siaha and Thorang. BJP has fielded two Chakma candidates, Durjya Dhan Chakma and Shanti Bikas Chakma in Tuichawng and Thorang, respectively.

BJP leaders are highlighting the Centre's work for the minority communities in order to increase its tally. "Mizoram will see developments like Nagaland and Tripura, only if BJP becomes part of the government here," Union Minister and party's election in-charge Kiren Rijiju said, recently.