BJP is a ghost party in Mizoram, says Jairam Ramesh

Talking about ZPM, another regional party which is projecting itself as an alternative against ruling MNF and Opposition Congress, Ramesh said, “It is a party with no programme, no organisation, and no ideology. This is not the time for experimentation in Mizoram”.

The Congress leader said politics of the BJP is to divide the society based on religion, ethnicity, language, and culture, and that the evidence shows that the MNF and the ZPM are remote controlled by BJP. “A vote for the MNF, ZPM, is a vote for BJP. They are back door entry points for BJP.”

Assembly elections in Mizoram are scheduled on November 7 and Congress, MNF and ZPM are contesting in all 40 Assembly seats. BJP has put up candidates in 23 seats. Congress was ousted from power by the MNF in the 2018 Assembly elections. Congress was reduced to third spot with just five seats while MNF bagged 26 seats. ZPM won eight.

Article 371 G:

Ramesh said that BJP can remove the Article 371 G of the Indian Constitution, that offers protection to customary laws and tribal culture in Chrisitan-dominant Mizoram.

"A government and a party that removed Article 370 (in Kashmir) can also remove 371G. It was inserted in February 1987 to the Indian Constitution when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister as a special provision to protect the Mizo way of life. It is the greatest contribution of the Indian National Congress to Mizoram that is under threat today. It is only the hand of sensitivity that understands the aspirations of the northeast whereas the BJP is the party that wants One nation, One language; One nation, One culture; One nation, One religion; and One nation, One party is the BJP’s policy.”

Poll promises:

While MNF and ZPM are harping on protection of the Mizos and their regional aspirations, Congress is banking on the promises it made on development fronts to bounce back to power. "Congress government will guarantee that every citizen of Mizoram will get free treatment of up to Rs 15 lakhs as a part of their health insurance and gas cylinders at Rs 750. We have implemented guarantees in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and we are serious about the implementation of guarantees. The time is right for change in Mizoram and to preserve and protect the Mizo way of life. Only a national party like the Congress party can ensure a vote for preserving traditions, customs, and culture of Mizoram."