Congress names retired cop Lalbiakzama as candidate for Lok Sabha polls in Mizoram

Aizawl: The Congress on Thursday fielded Lalbiakzama, a retired Mizoram Police Service officer and former state home secretary, as the party's candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the northeastern state.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state is scheduled on April 19.

State Congress chief Lal Thanzara announced Lalbiakzama's name in the presence of party leaders and journalists at the Congress Bhavan here.

Lal Thanzara said protection and preservation of Mizo culture and religion would be the party's primary focus during the campaign, which is set to commence on March 28.

Lalbiakzama (64) asserted his commitment to the welfare of Mizoram's people if elected.