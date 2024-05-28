Cyclone Remal impact: 24 deaths in Mizoram, Assam, 7 others missing

Guwahati: At least 24 persons died and seven others remained missing due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Mizoram and Assam in the past 24 hours, which is a fallout of the Cyclone Remal that hit Bangladesh and Bengal on Monday.

Bodies of 15 persons were recovered while seven others remained missing under the debris at Melthum in Aizawl district of Mizoram where a stone quarry collapsed on Monday.

Seven others died due to landslides in three other places, Hlimen (3 deaths), Falkawn (2) and Salem Veng (2), an official in Mizoram told DH on Tuesday afternoon.

In Assam, two persons including a 17-year-old student died in Morigaon and in Lakhimpur and 17 others were injured after tree fell on a school bus in Sonitpur during a squall on Tuesday morning.

Kaushik Amphi, a student from Dhupguri area in Morigaon district died on the spot due to a fallen tree during the storm, and Putul Gogoi, a worker at the NHPC project in Gerukamukh in Lakhimpur district, died in a landslide, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a statement. Sarma, who is in Odisha spoke to Chief Secretary and asked the administration to take steps.