Five dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains

Five people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district amid incessant rains on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.

Five bodies have been recovered, while several others are still trapped under the debris, a police officer said.

Heavy rains were affecting the rescue operations, he said.