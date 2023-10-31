How did the richest candidates contesting 2023 Mizoram polls fare in 2018?

With Mizoram scheduled to vote on November 7 for the 2023 Assembly elections, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to gather support of electors.
As the citizens of the state prepare to vote, let us take a look at how the top five richest candidates contesting this year fared in the Assembly elections 2018.
J B Rualchhinga: BJP’s Rualchhinga is contesting from Lawngtlai West constituency. His total assets are worth Rs 90,32,89,532 of which Rs 90,07,27,860 are immovable assets and Rs 25,61,672 are movable assets. In 2018, Rualchhinga lost the Lawngtlai West constituency with 975 votes. Congress's C Ngunlianchunga won the seat with a total of 10681 votes.
R Vanlaltluanga: Vanlaltluanga is an INC candidate who has assets worth Rs 55,63,93,721 of which Rs 51,80,00,000 are immovable and Rs 3,83,93,721 are movable assets. He is contesting from the Serchhip (ST) constituency. He did not contest elections in 2018.
H Ginzalala: Contesting from the Champhai North (ST) constituency, Ginzalala is a Zoram People’s Movement candidate with Rs 36,09,52,042 worth of declared assets out of which Rs 18,90,00,000 and Rs 17,19,52,042 are immovable assets and movable assets respectively. He contested the 2018 elections independently from the Lengteng (ST) seat and was a runner up with a total of 2,657 votes. H Rohluna from Congress won the seat with 4658 votes.
W Chhuanawma: Another Zoram People’s Movement candidate making it to the top five richest candidates in Mizoram, Chhuanawma has Rs 35,64,10,732 worth of total assets inclusive of Rs 25,62,30,000 immovable and Rs 10,01,80,732 movable assets. He is contesting from the Tuichang (ST) constituency. In the 2018 elections, Chhuanawma fought from the same seat as an independent candidate and came second to MNF’s Tawbluia.
Robert Romawia Royte: The fifth richest candidate in fray, Royte is a candidate of the MNF party contesting from the Hachhek (ST) constituency. He has Rs 32,24,00,039 worth of total assets of which Rs 22,45,83,381 are immovable assets and Rs 9,78,16,658 are movable.
He had contested from the Aizawl East Ii Assembly constituency in 2018 and won with a 5869 votes.
The result of the Mizoram Assembly elections will be announced on December 3.