How did the richest candidates contesting 2023 Mizoram polls fare in 2018?

With Mizoram scheduled to vote on November 7 for the 2023 Assembly elections, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to gather support of electors.

As the citizens of the state prepare to vote, let us take a look at how the top five richest candidates contesting this year fared in the Assembly elections 2018.

J B Rualchhinga: BJP’s Rualchhinga is contesting from Lawngtlai West constituency. His total assets are worth Rs 90,32,89,532 of which Rs 90,07,27,860 are immovable assets and Rs 25,61,672 are movable assets. In 2018, Rualchhinga lost the Lawngtlai West constituency with 975 votes. Congress's C Ngunlianchunga won the seat with a total of 10681 votes.

R Vanlaltluanga: Vanlaltluanga is an INC candidate who has assets worth Rs 55,63,93,721 of which Rs 51,80,00,000 are immovable and Rs 3,83,93,721 are movable assets. He is contesting from the Serchhip (ST) constituency. He did not contest elections in 2018.