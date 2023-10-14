Hustings in Hills: A Quiet Affair

New equation

The assembly polls this year, for the first time since 1987, look like a straight fight between the ruling MNF and the opposition ZPM, another regional party, with the Congress being pushed to the margins. “The people are happy with our work and the stand we have taken for the Zo ethnic communities. The opposition parties have no ground to seek votes,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.

The 84-year-old MNF supremo has been projecting himself as the champion of Mizo nationalism. His government provided shelter to over 30,000 refugees of the Chin-Kuki-Zo communities, not only from conflict-hit Myanmar but also from Bangladesh. He even defied the Centre's directions to deport the refugees from Myanmar. The MNF government also provided shelter to over 12,000 Kuki-Zo people, who were displaced in the wake of the conflict in neighbouring Manipur. The party now hopes to reap the political dividends of what it did to help the people who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

The ZPM chief Lalduhoma, however, said that not only the MNF but all political parties and civil society organisations of Mizoram adopted the same stand regarding the protection of the Zo communities of Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Though the former chief minister, Lal Thanhawla, is no longer leading the Congress, some observers are not ready to write off the grand old party yet. “We still cannot ignore the political clout of the Congress. Some of the present leaders can turn the tide,” said Remruata Renthlai, a journalist based in Aizawl.