<p>Aizawl: Mizoram's apex student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Tuesday issued an advisory for tourists, emphasising the need for cultural sensitivity and social etiquette as visitor numbers in the state continue to climb.</p>.<p>In a statement, the influential student body underscored that while Mizoram remains a welcoming destination, visitors must prioritise respect for the Mizo way of life.</p>.<p>The advisory covers digital content creation, the protection of vulnerable groups, and strict adherence to legal entry requirements.</p>.<p>Expressing specific concern regarding social media creators, the MZP has cautioned non-locals against producing digital material that could "malign the Mizo people, their religion, or their society." The guidelines explicitly forbid taking photographs or videos of private residences and churches without prior permission.</p>.Mizoram Assembly passes bill to amend Mizo marriage laws.<p>Furthermore, tourists are requested to avoid "exaggerated or inappropriate" behaviour in public spaces and to portray the community accurately rather than in a misleading light.</p>.<p>The MZP stated it "strongly disapproves" of the unauthorised filming of women and children, citing concerns over public misconceptions.</p>.<p>The organisation also discouraged the practice of "random street interviews" by vloggers seeking information on Mizo heritage.</p>.<p>Instead, travellers are encouraged to consult "knowledgeable and authoritative sources" to ensure the dissemination of accurate historical and cultural data, the organisation said.</p>.<p>"Mizos are protective of their women and children," the statement said, adding that the local community or legal authorities would take necessary action against any inappropriate behaviour.</p>.<p>The MZP noted that mutual respect is a "cornerstone of life in Mizoram" and stated it would not tolerate the disrespectful treatment of workers in the transport sector.</p>.<p>The organisation reminded all visitors of the mandatory Inner Line Permit (ILP) requirement for entry into Mizoram.</p>.<p>The student group said that while it supports the government's tourism initiatives, the people's hospitality should not be mistaken for weakness, and local cultural boundaries must remain respected.</p>.<p>Mizoram is steadily emerging as the fastest-growing tourist destination in the Northeast, catalysed by the railway connectivity and a surge in high-value infrastructure investments, Governor VK Singh had said in the assembly last month. </p>