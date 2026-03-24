Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

Influential Mizoram student group issues code of conduct for tourists

In a statement, the influential student body underscored that while Mizoram remains a welcoming destination, visitors must prioritise respect for the Mizo way of life.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsMizoramtourists

Follow us on :

Follow Us