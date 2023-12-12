Lalbiakzama elected unopposed as Mizoram Assembly Speaker

Aizawl: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA Lalbiakzama was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old leader was elected to the state assembly for the first time from Chalfih constituency in the polls held on November 7.

Pro-tem Speaker Lalfamkima, who presided over the election to the Speaker post, said the opposition did not nominate any candidate for the same and declared that Lalbiakzama was elected unopposed.

The first session of the new assembly began on Tuesday with the Pro-tem Speaker administering the oath to members of the House.

Speaking on his election as the Speaker, Lalbiakzama said he would maintain impartiality in the House.