Lok Sabha polls: Mizoram to vote in one phase on April 19

The Lok Sabha election in Mizoram will be held in a single phase on April 19, 2024. The north-eastern state has only one seat and will send one elected representative to the 18th Lok Sabha. Voting will be completed in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections itself.

The Lok Sabha elections is being held in seven phases across the country, beginning April 19. The results of all the states will be announced together on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that the first gazette notification will be on March 20. The last date for candidates to submit their nominations is March 27 (Wednesday). The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30 (Saturday) and the first phase kicks off on April 19, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission.

Total number of voters in Mizoram stands at 8,61,277, of which 4,14,777 are male, while 4,41,520 are female and 4,980 are service voters, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Madhup Vyas. First time voters who are in the age group 18-19 years stands at 36,214. The gender ratio is 1,064 females to every 1000 males in Mizoram and of all its districts, Mamit is the only one with more male voters than females.

There are 1,276 polling stations in Mizoram, which is 101 more than that of the 2019 Lok Sabha General Elections.