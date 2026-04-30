<p>Guwahati: A total of 43 cadres of Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), the only active insurgent group in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mizoram">Mizoram</a>, formally surrendered on Thursday, virtually making the small Northeastern state to be free from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/militancy">militancy</a>. </p>.<p>The cadres, led by Sanate, laid down their weapons at the "homecoming and arms laying ceremony," at the Central Training Institute Parade Ground at Sesawng in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aizawl">Aizawl</a>, which was attended by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalduhoma">Chief Minister Lalduhoma</a>, Home Minister K. Sapdanga, beside others. </p>.<p>Welcoming the cadres to the mainstream, the Chief Minister stated that peace is hard-earned and demands sacrifice. He urged all citizens to reject any <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ideology">ideology</a>, policy, or action that could give rise to unrest or conflict, and to work collectively towards sustaining peace and stability in Mizoram.</p>.<p>The ceremony began with a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bible">Bible</a> reading and prayer led by Pastor Lalhmunsiama.</p>.<p>The cadres formally handed over their arms to IGP (Headquarters) H. Ramthlengliana, followed by an oath-taking ceremony, in which they pledged to renounce violence. Mizoram is a Christian-dominant state. </p>.<p>The faction laid down the weapons as per the peace agreement signed with the government on April 14.</p>.<p><strong>Militancy in Mizoram: </strong></p><p>After years of armed conflict led by Mizo National Front, peace returned to Mizoram with the signing of the Mizo Peace Accord in 1986. But a section of the Hmar community felt that their aspirations remained unfulfilled, leading to the formation of the HPC.</p>.Assam insurgent groups sign final pact 14 years after giving up arms.<p>In 1994, an agreement with the government resulted in the establishment of the Sinlung Hills Development Council.</p>.<p>Subsequently, a faction formed the HPC (D) under the leadership of Lalhmingthanga Sanate.</p>.<p>Another faction, led by H. Lalsangbera, had entered into a peace agreement with the government in April 2018. But the Sanate faction still remained out of the peace process till 2024 when talks began. After four rounds of negotiations, an agreement was signed on April 14. </p>.<p>"With this development, Mizoram no longer has any active underground ethnic insurgent groups," Mizoram government said in a statement after the surrender on Thursday. </p>.<p>The development took place amid reports that the Centre has set the target to end militancy in the country's Northeast by 2029, when the next General Elections are scheduled</p>