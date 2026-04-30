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Mizoram declared 'insurgency-free' as last militant group lays down arms

The faction laid down the weapons as per the peace agreement signed with the government on April 14.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsMizoraminsurgencymilitant

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