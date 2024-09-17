Mizoram faces shortage of fuel, essential items as trucks not plying due to poor roads

Aizawl: Mizoram is facing a shortage of fuel and essential commodities, as hundreds of trucks are not plying along a key stretch of a national highway due to poor road condition, officials of several transport associations said.

The stretch of National Highway-306 and National Highway-6, particularly in the Kawnpui-Khamrang sector in Kolasib district, needs immediate repair, they said.

Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) and Petroleum Entrepreneurs & Transporters' Union of Mizoram (PETUM) have decided to suspend operations along that portion of the national highway from Tuesday, MOTDA president Romel Lalruatdika said.