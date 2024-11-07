Mizoram: Myanmarese among three held with heroin, areca nuts worth Rs 1 crore

<p>Aizawl: Three people, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested for possessing 128 gm of heroin and smuggling areca nuts worth a total of Rs 1 crore in separate operations, Assam Rifles said in a statement.</p>.<p>The operations were carried out in Zote village in Champhai district near the India-Myanmar border on Tuesday by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, and Customs Preventive Force, it said.</p>.Tamil Nadu: 5 college students arrested for selling and possessing drugs.<p>The three accused were identified as Nangkhawkhupa (30), Ruatfela (36) both residents of Aizawl, and LT Siama (39) from Myanmar.</p>.<p>The entire consignment and the three accused were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal proceedings, the statement added. </p>