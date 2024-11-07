Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

Mizoram: Myanmarese among three held with heroin, areca nuts worth Rs 1 crore

The three accused were identified as Nangkhawkhupa (30), Ruatfela (36) both residents of Aizawl, and LT Siama (39) from Myanmar.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 05:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 05:23 IST
India NewsCrimeDrugsMizoram

Follow us on :

Follow Us