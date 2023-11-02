Mizoram polls: Complaint filed against Independent candidate Lalramdingngheti for ethnic remarks

Aizawl: A police complaint has been filed against Independent candidate Lalramdingngheti by Young Mizo Association (YMA) for her alleged ethnic remarks, an officer said on Thursday.

Mamit Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalthangpui Pulamte told PTI that Mamit sub-headquarters of YMA submitted a complaint on Wednesday against Lalramdingngheti, the Independent candidate for Mamit and Dampa seats for her remarks, which can incite ethnic tension between majority Mizos and minority Bru people.

The case is yet to be registered, the SP said.

In the complaint, the organisation said that in the video recently circulated on various social media platforms, Lalramdingngheti while campaigning among Bru people allegedly made a statement, which can ignite ethnic tension between the Mizo people and the Brus.

Lalramdingngheti had also said that she is contesting the assembly elections to fight for the rights of the Bru people and their well-being.

Meanwhile, Lalramdingngheti and leaders of Zoramthar group in a joint statement apologised to the Mizo people citing her motive was not to incite ethnic tension but to give concern to the Bru people to ensure communal harmony.