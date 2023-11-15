Mizoram villages provide shelter to 6,000 Myanmar nationals, 45 military personnel fleeing ongoing conflict

"There is a possibility of more such influx as the conflict continues there."

Sources in Mizoram said the military personnel were taken on a helicopter to Moreh in Manipur, a town sharing border with Myanmar, from where they were handed over to Myanmar authorities.

This, however, could not be verified with Assam Rifles, the Central force manning the 1,643km border with Myanmar.

The fresh influx, mainly from Chin state of Myanmar, has increased the number of Myanmar nationals taking shelter in Mizoram since 2021 to over 40,000.

As the military took over the power and subsequently launched a crackdown against the "pro-democracy protesters," MPs, MLAs and ministers belonging to the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), the party led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, also started crossing the border and took shelter in Mizoram.

Most of them have been provided shelter by NGOs, church bodies, and have been supported by Mizoram government. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had even defied the Centre's directive while providing shelter to the refugees saying the refugees share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

Mizoram said fresh influx into Champhai was reported following an airstrike and gunfight by the Myanmar military against Chinland Defence Force (CDF), an armed wing of the pro-democracy protesters.

There were reports about dropping bombs from a fighter jet of Myanmar military in Chin-dominated Rhikhawdar village in Chin state, which is about four kilometers away from Zokhawdar village in Champhai.

The fresh conflict erupted after the CDF reportedly took control of an Army camp in Rhikhawdar village and even forced some military personnel to flee to Mizoram.