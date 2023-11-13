Myanmar nationals injured in military airstrike take shelter in Mizoram, reports of fresh influx

Guwahati: Several Myanmar nationals who were injured in an airstrike by the military in Chin state crossed the border to Mizoram on Monday and took refuge in Champhai district for treatment.

Official sources in Mizoram said fresh influx from Myanmar into Champhai was also reported following the airstrike by the Myanmar military against Chinland Defence Force (CDF), an armed force of the pro-democracy protesters.

There were reports about dropping two bombs by a fighter jet of Myanmar military in Chin-dominated Rhikhawdar village in Chin state, which is about four kilometers away from Zokhawdar village in Champhai in Mizoram. The fresh conflict erupted after the CDF reportedly took control of an army camp in Rhikhawdar village.

An official in Champhai said at least 20 injured Myanmar nationals, including women and children were being provided treatment in the district hospitals on "humanitarian ground."