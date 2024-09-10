Over 900 people died by suicide in 10 years in Mizoram: Officer

Aizawl: Over 900 people, including 154 women, died by suicide in Mizoram during the past 10 years, a police officer said.

Altogether 49 people have killed themselves this year, Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal said.

During the observation of World Suicide Prevention Day in Aizawl on Tuesday, Alwal said that as many 948 people killed themselves between 2014 and July 2024.