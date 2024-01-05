'Refugees' from Myanmar not to be deported till situation improves: Amit Shah tells Mizoram CM

Guwahati: The "refugees" from conflict-hit Myanmar, who have taken shelter in Mizoram, would not be deported till the situation in the neighbouring country improves, Home Minister Amit Shah assured Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.
Shah, however, stressed that biometrics of the "refugees" must be collected for deportation in the future.
Shah gave the assurance after Lalduhoma raised the issue of the nearly 40,000 "refugees" taking shelter in Mizoram. The assurance comes amid growing demand in conflict-hit Manipur to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and action against alleged role of militants from the neighbouring country.
The assurance, according to officials, suggests a shift in the Centre's policy towards the refugees from Myanmar. Mizoram government, churches and NGOs in the Northeastern state have provided shelters to nearly 40,000 "refugees" including MPs and MLA. But the Centre earlier asked the Northeastern states to send the refugees back and asked the Assam Rifles (guarding the Indo-Myanmar border) to prevent influx of the refugees. But former Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had rejected the Centre's directive saying Mizoram can not "lend a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in its backyard" as Mizos share ethnic ties with the Chin-Kukis. Zoramthanga had also sought Rs. 10 crores from the Centre to take care of the refugees but the Centre is yet to respond to the request.
Many "refugees" have taken shelter in Manipur and Nagaland too.
India shares 1,643kms of border with Myanmar. Mizoram shares 510kms while Manipur has 398kms, Nagaland (215kms) and Arunachal Pradesh (520kms).
Zoramthanga, who was unseated by Lalduhoma's party recently, also refused to collect biometrics of the "refugees" saying this could push them towards forceful deportation. But Shah, according to sources, told Lalduhoma that biometrics must be collected in order to ensure their deportation after normalcy is restored in Myanmar. The Manipur government, however, has started collection of biometrics of nearly 7,000 Myanmar "refugees."
Lalduhoma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday and sought the Centre's assistance to tackle the influx of the refugees. Mizoram CM also opposed the move to fence the border with Myanmar.