'Refugees' from Myanmar not to be deported till situation improves: Amit Shah tells Mizoram CM

Guwahati: The "refugees" from conflict-hit Myanmar, who have taken shelter in Mizoram, would not be deported till the situation in the neighbouring country improves, Home Minister Amit Shah assured Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

Shah, however, stressed that biometrics of the "refugees" must be collected for deportation in the future.

Shah gave the assurance after Lalduhoma raised the issue of the nearly 40,000 "refugees" taking shelter in Mizoram. The assurance comes amid growing demand in conflict-hit Manipur to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and action against alleged role of militants from the neighbouring country.