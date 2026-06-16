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Two BSF jawans sentenced to 42 years in jail for gang rape, acid attack in Mizoram

The court, however, acquitted the two of the charge of murdering the rape victim's friend, whose body was found a few days later.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsCrimeBSFMizoram

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