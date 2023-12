ZPM leader Lalduhoma took oath as the new Chief Minister at Mizoram's Aizawl on Friday.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma at the Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader.

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

More to follow...