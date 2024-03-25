Mobile phone used by Delhi CM Kejriwal during excise policy scam missing: Report

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources stated that the mobile phone used by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, in the purported excise policy scam has gone missing, according to a report by NDTV.

Kejriwal has said that he has no information as to where the mobile is, when he was asked about it.

According to the publication, sources have claimed this mobile which might contain pertinent information about the excise policy scam, would be the 171st of such missing devices.

The central probe agency also asserted that in the past, 170 mobile phones could not be traced.

Ultimately, the ED put the case together with the help of the information which was recuperated after the agency tracked down 17 phones.

The agency has presented Manish Sisodia's name as an accused in the chargesheet and has also mentioned the acquired data from the 17 mobile phones in it.

The leftover phones had been demolished to destroy evidence, as alleged by the investigators.

According to the publication, the agency in the chargesheet also said that most of the information and evidence has been recovered from laptops and mobile phones of the accused.

The ED has asserted that most of the accused have changed their laptops and mobile phones in the time period between May and August 2022.

AAP on the other hand denied the agency's claims. The party sources retaliated and said that the probe 'is conducted from the BJP office', the publication noted.

They claimed that the ED is a 'political partner of the BJP', NDTV said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy,

The Delhi CM will remain the agency's custody till March 28 as he is still being questioned.

Despite his arrest, Kejriwal who continues as CM, issued his first direction from the ED custody, asking his AAP leader Atishi to take steps to address water scarcity in the national capital.

Challenging AAP's claims about Kejriwal's order, NDTV reported sources in Delhi say said that the AAP leader was not provided any computer or paper in the jail.