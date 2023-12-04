Mobile phones now babysitters, says NCP MP in RS; demands measures to ensure lesser screen time for children

New Delhi: Mobile phones are now playing the role of baby-sitter in families, NCP MP Fauzia Khan said in Rajya Sabha on Monday, as she demanded a comprehensive strategy to ensure decrease of screen time for children.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, she said the steep increase in screen time among early childhood is a growing concern in the country. While the advancement of technology having an impact on various facets of life cannot be denied, she said it has been observed that children are spending more time in front of screens than required.

This has been found to have an impact on their personalities, their vision, cognitive, intellectual, emotional, social and physical development. "Most children are addicted to screens with mobile phones playing the roles of babysitters in families," she said.