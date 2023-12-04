Mobile phones now babysitters, says NCP MP in RS; demands measures to ensure lesser screen time for children

New Delhi: Mobile phones are now playing the role of baby-sitter in families, NCP MP Fauzia Khan said in Rajya Sabha on Monday, as she demanded a comprehensive strategy to ensure decrease of screen time for children.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, she said the steep increase in screen time among early childhood is a growing concern in the country. While the advancement of technology having an impact on various facets of life cannot be denied, she said it has been observed that children are spending more time in front of screens than required.
This has been found to have an impact on their personalities, their vision, cognitive, intellectual, emotional, social and physical development. "Most children are addicted to screens with mobile phones playing the roles of babysitters in families," she said.
Excessive screen beyond around one hour leads to behavioural problems and have an impact on mental health, she said demanding a comprehensive strategy, she said adding a policy framework also should be developed to set a permissible time limit for screen time during educational activities as well.
She also said workplaces should also consider policies to enable working parents to manage workload and dedicate time for their children.
Jaggesh, a BJP MP from Karnataka, demanded recruitment of locals at front desks of establishments. Emphasising that he was not opposing hiring people from other states for other jobs, he said people face trouble when a front desk person who does not speak the native language mans the front desk.
CPI's P Sandosh Kumar called for redefining centre-state financial relationships while demanding the immediate release of Rs 5,352 crore central aid.
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem also raised the similar issue saying Kerala is facing acute shortage of funds and wanted the Finance Commission fund allocation norms to be redefined.
Another CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan demanded a transparent probe into the collapse of Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, alleging that safety measures were not implemented by the company concerned. He described the incident as very painful and accused the tunnelling company of violating all security measures, rules and norms.
BJP's Ajay Pratap Singh countered Sivadasan and said he may have his own views on the incident but the BJP government is committed to the wellbeing of the poor.