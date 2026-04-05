<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have made further arrests in connection with mobile phone thefts reported at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL opener on March 28.</p>.<p>The total number of arrests in the case has now risen to 13, including nine juveniles, according to police.</p>.<p>Based on information provided by the prime suspect, Shubham Kumar, police arrested Sohan Kumar, 21, Sanjeeth Kumar, 24, Eshal Kumar, 23, along with six juveniles.</p>.Four, including minors, held for mobile thefts during RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru; 21 phones worth Rs 18 lakh recovered.<p>Shubham, a native of Jharkhand, was arrested on March 31 along with three minors, two days after the thefts were reported. At the time, police had recovered 21 mobile phones worth Rs 18 lakh.</p>.<p>In subsequent operations carried out until April 3, police recovered a total of 75 mobile phones.</p>.<p>A city court has remanded the adult suspects to police custody for further interrogation, while the juveniles have been sent to an observation home, a police officer said.</p>