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Mobile thefts during IPL: 9 more suspects arrested; 75 phones recovered

In subsequent operations carried out until April 3, police recovered a total of 75 mobile phones.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 19:55 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 19:55 IST
India NewsArrestmobile theftIPL match

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