Modern-day wars being waged in cyberspace; firewalls crucial to protect country's interest: Scindia

Pledging the government's commitment towards protecting the interest of citizens and businesses, Scindia said, "Today wars are not only fought on land, but more so are fought on the cloud, and it is important for us to have firewalls in place to protect our country, citizens and businesses." He said in 5G the carriageway is available now with network rollout, and so is content, but pointed out that different applications and use cases now need to come up.