<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's</a> two-day visit to Israel will upgrade India-Israel relations to a "special strategic partnership," marking a "significant leap ahead" similar to Jerusalem's ties with countries such as the US and Germany, reported <em>PTI.<br></em><br>PM Modi will undertake a visit beginning today to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation. It will be Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to the country in July 2017.</p><p><br>The upgraded "special strategic partnership" agreement will allow for a further developed stage of ties that will lead to joint development of advanced defence systems and an understanding to stand by each other in times of need. <br><br>"This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.</p><p>MEA statement added, "The two leaders will review the significant progress made in India-Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges." <br></p><p><em>PTI</em> quoted sources saying, "The two countries have been reliable partners over the years and it has been proven in hours of crises. This is only being formally recognised during PM Modi's visit."</p><p><strong>Schedule of PM Modi's visit</strong></p><p>Modi will be received by Israel Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu </a>and his wife Sara at the airport and the two leaders hold a one-to-one meeting there after a brief reception. </p><p><br>In Jerusalem, the Prime Minister would be meeting people from the Indian community and then go to the Knesset (Israeli parliament) to address the lawmakers. </p><p><br>Modi will attend an exhibition this evening, where Israel would showcase its technological advancement with top Israeli executives in attendance.</p><p><br>Netanyahu is scheduled to host a private dinner for Modi tonight.</p><p><br>The Indian leader would also pay his respects to the victims of Holocaust at Yad Vashem on Thursday morning before meeting the Israeli President Isaac Herzog. <br><br>Several MoUs (memorandums of understanding) are to be signed between the two countries with a much publicised one in the field of Defence cooperation.</p><p>"As part of the agreement, a secrecy mechanism will be established that will open several new categories so far unavailable," said the <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p>Israel and India will also sign a series of MOU's for cooperation with an emphasis on disruptive technologies such as AI, quantum and cyber.</p><p>The defence cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of the partnership between the two sides with Israel supplying a plethora of military platforms and weapon systems to India.</p>