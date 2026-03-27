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'Modi and I are two people that get things done': Trump's praise for PM amid West Asia war

The US Embassy in India posted a picture of the two leaders, highlighting US's strong relationship with India.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesNarendra ModiDonald Trump

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