Modi at 4,399 days: NDA meeting scheduled on Wednesday to commemorate PM Modi's landmark

<p>New Delhi: As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> government completes 12 years, and most notably 4,399 days in power, surpassing the elected tenure of the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled for Wednesday, where a resolution will be passed to this end. </p><p>A senior minister of the Modi dispensation said that an <em>abhinandan prastav</em> (resolution of congratulations) will be passed. </p>.India witnessed many transformations in last 12 years: PM Modi.<p>“We're expecting the presence of 72-75 leaders of the NDA, and a resolution will be passed recognising that Narendra Modi has been in elected office one day more than Nehru,” the senior Cabinet minister said. </p><p>Narendra Modi took over as the 14th prime minister of India on May 26, 2014. On June 10 (Wednesday), he completes 4,399 days in power. The BJP has not taken into account Nehru’s first tenure – from 1947 to 1952. </p><p>“Nehru was nominated to office in 1947, he was not elected. His tenure as the elected PM began on May 13, 1952, and he served as the prime minister till May 27, 2026, making his elected tenure 4,398 days,” another Cabinet minister said. While Indira Gandhi has been in power for 14 years, her tenure was not a continuous one. </p><p>The party has mounted an outreach blitzkrieg. Among the key achievements that it has highlighted include providing free ration to 81 crore beneficiaries, building 16 crore toilets, gas connections in 11 crore households, building 16 crore tap connections, and 3 crore lakhpati didis. </p><p>In the last decade, apart from a solid electoral push, winning states like West Bengal which was the home of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and making key inroads in the Northeast, the BJP has worked on ticking off the party’s ideological agenda. </p><p>This includes the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370 and criminalisation of Triple Talaq. </p>