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Modi at 4,399 days: NDA meeting scheduled on Wednesday to commemorate PM Modi's landmark

Narendra Modi took over as the 14th prime minister of India on May 26, 2014. On June 10 (Wednesday), he completes 4,399 days in power.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNDANDA government

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