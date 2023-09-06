Modi-Biden G20 meet agenda: Nuclear deals, H-1B visa, Ukraine aid, and more

With world leaders set to arrive in India for the G20 Summit, the Narendra Modi-led Centre is also hopeful of a series of positive bilateral outcomes when US President Joe Biden lands. Biden, despite the US First lady testing positive for Covid, will be attending the G20 summit in India, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed.
Biden will be tested for Covid-19 throughout the week after the US President's wife tested positive for the virus on Monday. He is expected to travel to India from September 7 to 10.
The top meeting's agenda includes a nuclear pact on small modular reactors, a specifically tailored academic programme for Indian students, progress in the drone deal, advancement towards a US Congress nod for a defence agreement involving jet engines, combined humanitarian aid for Ukraine, an improved visa regime for Indian citizens and the establishment of new consulates in both the countries, a report in The Indian Express said Tuesday.
The report quoted sources in the know that officials from both sides have been engaged in discussions over the meeting between the two leaders. This will be Biden's first visit to India since he took over as US President.
Nuclear deal talks
US and India are looking forward to resolving their differences over the nuclear deal that came up after India enacted its civil nuclear liability law. The small nuclear reactors which are deemed more feasible than capital-intensive larger reactors will feature on top of the agenda set by the two sides when Modi and Biden meet later this week.
India's Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) held talks in June regarding the setting up of 6 nuclear reactors in India. The focus, at present, is on developing the small modular reactor technology which is being aimed for the domestic market and which also has a potential of being exported, the report said.
Another objective is to expedite the GE jet engine deal that was discussed in June. The US Congress recently gave a go-ahead to the Biden administration to pursue the jet engine deal with India.
Talks to negotiate a 'Security of Supply arrangement' and a 'Reciprocal Defense Procurement agreement' is also going on. India has been planning to acquire General Atomics MQ-9B HALE UAVs and among the discussions, the establishment of a Comprehensive Global MRO facility by General Atomics is also being planned. The report said a formal announcement regarding the same can also be expected during Biden's visit to India.
Academic programmes
Apart from the nuclear and defence talks, specific academic programmes for Indian students are also in the pipeline. Year-long Master's degree programmes in STEM fields with focus on specific industry are being drawn up. The graduates of the programme have the option to stay in US for 3 years for employment.
Joint aid for Ukraine
India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis notwithstanding, representatives from both the nations have had discussions on providing joint humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the same is also on the meet's agenda. Incidentally, Russian President Putin has expressed his inability to attend the G20 Summit and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been extended an invite due to Ukraine not being part of the G20 nations unit.
H-1B visa
Along with these, the in-country renewal of H-1B visas is also expected to be announced as this was discussed during PM Modi's US visit in June. This would allow the Indian professionals in US to keep working without having to leave the US in order to renew their work visas.
US, Indian consulates
Lastly, two new US consulates, one in Bengaluru and another in Ahmedabad is also expected to be opened soon. India is planning to open a consulate in Seattle. Talks will also be potentially held on the same by the two leaders, the report said.