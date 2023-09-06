Modi-Biden G20 meet agenda: Nuclear deals, H-1B visa, Ukraine aid, and more

With world leaders set to arrive in India for the G20 Summit, the Narendra Modi-led Centre is also hopeful of a series of positive bilateral outcomes when US President Joe Biden lands. Biden, despite the US First lady testing positive for Covid, will be attending the G20 summit in India, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed.

Biden will be tested for Covid-19 throughout the week after the US President's wife tested positive for the virus on Monday. He is expected to travel to India from September 7 to 10.