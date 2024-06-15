Modi Cabinet 3.0 solidifies as NEET row reaches boiling point; quest for peace continues to haunt Kashmir

Hello dear readers! As is the norm, DH is back with yet another edition of Political Theatre, where we round-up the key happenings from the world of politics, and its outskirts. The dust seems to have settled after more than one and a half months of India's grand electoral melee, an epic tussle for power, the main-event showdown for bragging rights - also known as the festival of democracy. Or has it?

If the Lok Sabha election saga that ended on June 4 with the announcement of the results was the climax of a page-turner, it was time for the much anticipated epilogue this week - the formation of the new Cabinet at the Centre. Besides, TDP's return back to power in Andhra Pradesh and BJP forming the government for the first time in Odisha also grabbed the headlines.

But hang on, there were more on this week's menu! So without further delay, let's take a look at the events that stirred up this week's political potpourri:

Let's open the Cabinet door

Modi 3.0 is officially underway with the formation of the new Cabinet - the core of which, barring a few alterations, remains rather unchanged. To begin with, a number of heavyweight BJP ministers from the previous term have maintained their 'weight' by retaining their portfolios. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar are still in charge of their respective ministries - namely, Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs.