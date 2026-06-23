Modi Cabinet’s lone Christian minister George Kurian resigns after Rajya Sabha term ends

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister George Kurian, the Modi Cabinet’s lone Christian minister, on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Union Council of Ministers following the completion of his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> tenure. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">President Droupadi Murmu</a> formally accepted his resignation. </p>.<p>“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The move is widely seen as a precursor to a long-expected reshuffle in the Cabinet. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s tenure, too, came to an end this week, and he has not been given a nomination to the Upper House.</p>.<p>There is speculation that he will be sent to Punjab for the assembly elections while BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh will take over as Cabinet minister in his stead. </p>.<p>Another senior face whose term is ending later this year is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hardeep-puri">Hardeep Puri</a>.</p>.Limited increase in petrol, diesel prices in India despite global market volatility: Hardeep Puri.<p>There is speculation that some more resignations could come along in the next few days, and sources in the BJP said that the the reshuffle could happen as soon as this week. </p>.<p>Kurian, who served as Union minister of state for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, fought the recently concluded assembly elections in Kerala from the Kanjirappally seat but did not secure a win. He was appointed union minister this term in 2024. </p>.<p>“I got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and I submitted the resignation yesterday itself. Becoming a Union Minister was something I had never imagined, even in my dreams. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> chose me to become a minister, and I conveyed my gratitude to him. Today, I was informed that the President has accepted my resignation,” he wrote in his resignation letter. </p>