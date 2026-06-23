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Modi Cabinet’s lone Christian minister George Kurian resigns after Rajya Sabha term ends

The move is widely seen as a precursor to a long-expected reshuffle in the Cabinet.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsPM ModiRajya Sabha

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