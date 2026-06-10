Modi can't be compared with Nehru: Sharad Pawar

<p>Mumbai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it was inappropriate to draw comparisons between the two leaders.</p><p>Addressing the 27th foundation day function of the NCP (SP) in Mumbai, the veteran leader said Nehru's role in India's freedom struggle and nation-building was unique and deserved enduring respect.</p>.'250 million people pulled out of poverty': Russia praises PM Modi on completing record tenure.<p>"There is an attempt to project that there is no leader like Narendra Modi because he has become the longest-serving Prime Minister. But Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to the freedom struggle and the building of modern India cannot be forgotten and must be respected," Pawar said.</p><p>The 85-year-old leader noted that Nehru spent several years in British prisons during the Independence movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a pivotal role in shaping the country's institutions after Independence.</p><p>"Nehru is Nehru. His sacrifices and contribution to nation-building cannot be compared with anyone else," Pawar said.</p><p>At the same time, Pawar said, the office of the Prime Minister commands respect in a parliamentary democracy.</p><p>"It is good that Modi has achieved this milestone. The Prime Minister's post is a constitutional office and deserves respect. But Nehru's place in India's history remains distinct, and Indians cannot forget his contribution," he added.</p>