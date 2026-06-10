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Modi can't be compared with Nehru: Sharad Pawar

'There is an attempt to project that there is no leader like Narendra Modi.'
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSharad PawarJawaharlal Nehru

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