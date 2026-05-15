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Modi condemns attacks on UAE, signs key agreements with Gulf Nation

During this meet, India and UAE finalised agreement on framework for strategic defence partnership and pacts on Strategic Petroleum Reserves and LPG.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUnited Arab EmiratesWest Asia

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