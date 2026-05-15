<p>Stressing on the importance of maintaining stability in West Asia, Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi </a>stated that India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in the region. </p><p>Modi landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour and held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan</p>.PM Modi embarks on tour of UAE, Europe.<p>We condemned the attacks on the UAE, Modi said in his opening remarks in the meeting with the UAE leader.</p>.<p>The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has been at the receiving end of Iranian strikes during the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.</p>.<p>Modi further said, "The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable” but “the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy." </p><p>The prime minister highlighted how the impact of the West Asian conflict is being felt globally, adding: "India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia."</p> .<p>During this meet, India and UAE finalised agreement on framework for strategic defence partnership and pacts on Strategic Petroleum Reserves and LPG.</p> .<p>The prime minister was received at the airport by Al Nahyan, reflecting the importance of the visit. The Indian leader was also accorded a guard of honour.</p><p>In a special gesture, his aircraft was escorted by military jets of the UAE.</p><p>In a social media post, Modi thanked the UAE president for his "gracious gesture" in receiving him at the Abu Dhabi airport.</p><p>"I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more," he said.</p>.<p>The UAE's recent decision to leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has also drawn attention, with analysts viewing the move as a sign of emerging strains within the oil producers' bloc and Abu Dhabi's attempt to pursue a more independent energy policy.</p><p>Following the UAE leg of the tour, Modi will travel to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy for meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including trade, technology, investment and green transition initiatives.</p>.<p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>