<p>Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling party on Tuesday during the debate on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget">Union Budget</a> 2026-27 in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>. The Congress leader accused the BJP government of "selling India" under pressure for the India-US trade deal. <br><br>During his address, Gandhi said, "Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata. The interesting thing is that I know that the Prime Minister would not sell India under normal circumstances. You know why he sold India? Because they are choking him. They have got a grip on his neck...We can see fear in the eyes of the Prime Minister. Three million Epstein files are still locked up."<br><br>Gandhi criticised the deal and called the trade agreement "unequal", alleging that the US was dictating conditions by asking India not to purchase Russian oil while maintaining 18 per cent tariffs on Indian goods even as India reduced its tariffs to zero. During his speech, he addressed various issues, including the trade deal, global instability, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farmers-issue">farmers issue</a> and impact of AI on jobs. <br><br><strong>Key Takeaways</strong> </p><p><strong>'Dangerous World' And Global Instability<br></strong><br>According to the Congress leader, the economic survey indicates a shift towards instability. He said. "We're moving from a world of stability to a world of instability." </p><p>"First, we are living in a world of intensifying geopolitical conflict. The dominance of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> is being challenged by the Chinese, by the Russians, by other forces. The second thing is that we are living in a world of energy and financial weaponisation. The main thing is that we are moving from a world of stability to a world of instability." </p><p>"The central game is that the dollar is being challenged, US supremacy is being challenged. We are moving from a world of one superpower to some new world that we can't really predict." </p><p><strong>Indian Data As Strategic Asset<br></strong><br>Gandhi further stated that between the US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, Indian data is the most valuable asset. "If the US wants to remain a superpower and wants to protect their dollar, the key to that is Indian data," he said.</p><p>He stressed upon the importance of population and data, and further said, "What we put on the table is our people...population is the biggest asset you can have. It's a strength. But it's only a strength if you recognise that data." He also attacked Prime Minister Modi, criticising him on the way he is dealing with the US, adding, "If the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was negotiating with President Trump, we would say 'the most important thing in this equation is Indian data'."</p><p><br><strong>Energy Security and A message to Trump<br></strong><br>The leader of opposition also stated that if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc would have been dealing with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">US President Donald Trump</a>, they would have protected the energy security of India. He argued that India must protect its food supply and energy system amid the global volatility. He said, "We would have told Trump 'our energy security is our energy security and we are going to protect it."<br><br><strong>Farmers and Textile Sector <br></strong><br>Criticising the trade deal further, he argued that farmers of the country are facing a "storm". "You've opened the door to crush poor farmers, no PM has ever done this. Our textile sector is finished," he said, condemning the trade framework and tariff structure.</p><p><strong>AI and jobs<br></strong><br>Gandhi also argued that a large number of jobs will be challenged with the growth of AI, particularly in the engineering and IT sectors. <br><br>The debate comes as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> session on Union Budget 2026–27 reaches Day 11. Apart from Gandhi, several other Opposition leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the Modi government over the India-US interim trade framework and tariff commitments.</p>