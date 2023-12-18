Modi dedicates Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Bhaupur freight corridor to the nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated the 402-km-long Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Bhaupur freight corridor to the nation.

In the event held at Varanasi, the PM flagged off a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,903 crore, this section is a crucial link for the 1,337 km long Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

Covering Chandauli, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the opening of this section will help in improving punctuality of passenger trains in Prayagraj division, due to shifting of goods trains on DFC track, said railways official.

Capable of operating freight trains at a speed of up to 100 km/hour, the corridor has eased the pressure on the Delhi-Howrah main line, thereby allowing the introduction of additional passenger train services on the Delhi-Howrah main line.