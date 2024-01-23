Modi expands scope of political messaging; invokes Shabri, Nishad in poll year

Nishad Raj in the Hindi heartland states is a caste icon among the riverine communities spread across the Indo-Gangetic plains. The community goes by various caste names, like Nishad, Kevat, Mallah, Sahni, and Kashyap, and comprises one of the largest voter blocs among the backward classes. Nishad Party, a sub-regional party of the community in UP, is now a part of the NDA alliance.