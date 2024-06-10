Modi Government 3.0 | Bhupender Yadav profile

Bhupender Yadav, 55, is one of PM Modi’s core team members. A Union minister in the Modi 2.0 government, he fought a Lok Sabha election for the first time and defeated Congress’ Lalit Yadav. An organisational man, he came into limelight when he was made BJP’s national secretary in 2010. In 2012, he became a Rajya Sabha member.

Yadav was part of Modi's core team, which worked relentlessly to ensure victory for Modi before the crucial 2014 elections.