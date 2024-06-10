Home
Modi Government 3.0 | Dharmendra Pradhan profile

He is the son of Debendra Pradhan, who was a minister of state in the Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 00:50 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan, who is returning to the Lok Sabha after 15 years, won from Sambalpur in Odisha, defeating the BJD's Pranab Prakash Das. Popularly known as the 'Ujjwala' man, Pradhan is credited with being the longest serving Union minister for petroleum and natural gas. Pradhan was born in 1969.

He is the son of Debendra Pradhan, who was a minister of state in the Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004.

He studied at the Talcher Autonomous College and Utkal University, where he received a BA in political science. He also holds a MA in political science from Sambalpur University.

