Modi Government 3.0 | Dharmendra Pradhan profile

Dharmendra Pradhan, who is returning to the Lok Sabha after 15 years, won from Sambalpur in Odisha, defeating the BJD's Pranab Prakash Das. Popularly known as the 'Ujjwala' man, Pradhan is credited with being the longest serving Union minister for petroleum and natural gas. Pradhan was born in 1969.

He is the son of Debendra Pradhan, who was a minister of state in the Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004.