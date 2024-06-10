Modi Government 3.0: Five minority faces, seven women among 72 council of ministers

Among the 72 council of ministers in the new Modi government, there are only five minority faces. The figure, however, is better in comparison to 2019, when there were just four minority faces throughout the various reshuffles, including Harsimrat Bada, who left the NDA in September 2020. Notably, there is no Muslim face in the Modi 3.0 government.

Moreover, only seven women have made it to the council of ministers, including two cabinet ministers — Nirmala Sitharaman and Annapurna Devi. This is down from the 12 women who were at the helm of affairs in different ministries throughout the last five years.

The five ministers from minority communities who took oath on Sunday are Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Puri, both cabinet ministers, and ministers of state Ravneet Singh Bittu, George Kurien and Ramdas Athwale. This means that minority representation in the council stands at 5 per cent.

There is, however, a slight improvement in the minority representation than the previous government. In 2019, there were four minority faces namely, Rijiju, Puri, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Harsimrat Badal. Naqvi resigned in 2022 while Badal's party, Shiromani Akali Dal, left the NDA in 2020.