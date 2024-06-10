Modi Government 3.0 | Gajendra Singh Shekhawat profile

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, 56, won this time with a reduced margin. This would be his third time in Lok Sabha and third time as a minister. In 2019, he was given the important portfolio of Jal Shakti. He is said to be one of the favourites of the top two in the BJP.
Shekhawat began his political career as a student in 1992 from Jodhpur’s Jai Narain Vyas University.
He has a masters in arts and MPhil in philosophy, and is a rigorous basketball player.
He is one of the prominent Rajput faces of Rajasthan. Fondly called Gajju Banna (being a Rajput), he is seen as BJP’s next generation leader.
