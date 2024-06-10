Modi Government 3.0 | Manohar Lal Khattar profile

From being an RSS worker once to being hand-picked as chief minister in 2014 to being replaced with his confidante ten years later, 70-year-old Manohar Lal Khattar has seen it all.
He joined the RSS in 1977 and stayed with it for 17 years before he was made a member of the BJP in 1994. In 2014, he became the MLA for the first time.
Khattar, a bachelor, worked for almost 40 years as an RSS pracharak. In 1996, Khattar started working with Modi.
Coming from an agricultural background, his family arrived in Haryana from Pakistan post-Partition. He was born in Nindana in 1954.
