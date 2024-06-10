Modi Government 3.0 | Nitin Gadkari profile

For his no-nonsense attitude and the craft of getting things done, Nitin Gadkari is one of those whose works are visible on the ground. He is among the top-10 leaders in the BJP and is set to become a minister for the third term in the Modi-government.
If one looks at the 10-year performance of the ministers in the Modi government, 66-year-old Gadkari, known as 'Highway Man of India', stands out.
A few years ago, he landed in trouble when some people projected him as the future PM and he had to issue repeated denials.
Gadkari is the longest serving Union minister for road transport & highways.
