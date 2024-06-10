Modi Government 3.0 | Nitin Gadkari profile

For his no-nonsense attitude and the craft of getting things done, Nitin Gadkari is one of those whose works are visible on the ground. He is among the top-10 leaders in the BJP and is set to become a minister for the third term in the Modi-government.

If one looks at the 10-year performance of the ministers in the Modi government, 66-year-old Gadkari, known as 'Highway Man of India', stands out.