Modi Government 3.0 | Ram Mohan Naidu profile

An engineering graduate with an MBA degree, Ram Mohan Naidu is the MP of Srikakulam for the third consecutive time. The constituency was once represented by his father, Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, who died in an accident in 2012.

Yerran Naidu was the face of the TDP in national politics in Delhi for a long time and also served as a Union minister during the United Front era.

Ram Mohan Naidu, a BC leader, was among the three TDP candidates who could make it to the Lok Sabha in 2019 when the YSRCP swept the Telugu state. This time he won with a margin of 3.27 lakh votes.

Born in 1987, Ram Mohan Naidu attended the Delhi Public School and did his undergraduate studies in the renowned Purdue University, followed by a postgraduate degree in MBA from the Long Island University in the US. Initially drawn to a career in Singapore, the young professional returned to his roots after the demise of his father in a car accident in 2012.