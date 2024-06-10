Modi Government 3.0 | Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav gets chance

Mumbai: Having started under Balasaheb Thackeray in Shiv Sena, Prataprao Jadhav comes with a lot of experience as a legislator and briefly as a minister.
Jadhav (64) switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT).
From both the factions, Jadhav, a firebrand leader, is among the senior most leaders of the Sena.
He has been sworn in as Minister of State (Independent Charge).
Jadhav, who belongs to the Maratha caste, has won the Buldhana seat in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the fourth time in a row.
Before that, he had been an MLA for three terms from the Mehkar assembly seat in Buldhana district.
Before that he had been a Sarpanch.
He was elected as an MLA in 1995 when for the first time the Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance government came to power.
From 1997-99, he was a junior minister in the governments headed by Dr Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.
The Buldhana district houses Sindkhedraja, a small town that’s the birthplace of Rajmata Jijabai, the mother of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Jadhav has actively participated in Lok Sabha proceedings, his attendance stands at 71 per cent.
He has also held the position of Chairperson of Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology.
