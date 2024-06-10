Modi Government 3.0 | Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav gets chance

Mumbai: Having started under Balasaheb Thackeray in Shiv Sena, Prataprao Jadhav comes with a lot of experience as a legislator and briefly as a minister.

Jadhav (64) switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT).

From both the factions, Jadhav, a firebrand leader, is among the senior most leaders of the Sena.

He has been sworn in as Minister of State (Independent Charge).

Jadhav, who belongs to the Maratha caste, has won the Buldhana seat in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the fourth time in a row.

Before that, he had been an MLA for three terms from the Mehkar assembly seat in Buldhana district.