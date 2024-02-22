Modi government decides to continue women safety scheme till 2025-26

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided to continue the umbrella scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of Rs 1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The decision has been taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The union cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs of continuation of implementation of umbrella scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of Rs 1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, an official release said.

Out of the total project outlay of Rs 1,179.72 crore, a total of Rs 885.49 crore will be provided by the MHA from its own budget and Rs 294.23 crore will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund.

Safety of women in a country is an outcome of several factors like stringent deterrence through strict laws, effective delivery of justice, redressal of complaints in a timely manner and easily accessible institutional support structures to the victims, the release said.