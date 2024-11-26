Modi government expresses 'concern' over arrest of Hindu community leader in Bangladesh

<p>The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued a statement relating to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/hindu-community-leader-arrested-in-bangladesh-3291359">arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari</a>, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote in Bangladesh. </p><p>"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," the <a href="https://www.mea.gov.in/press-releases.htm?dtl/38592/Statement_on_the_arrest_of_Chinmoy_Krishna_Das_Brahmachari" rel="nofollow">statement </a>read. </p><p>Urging the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, the MEA also expressed concern over the fact that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges have been pressed against a religious leader who was presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. </p><p>"We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the MEA said. </p><p>More to follow...</p>