Modi government expresses 'concern' over arrest of Hindu community leader in Bangladesh

'We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,' the MEA said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 08:37 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 08:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladesh

