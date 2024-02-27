Modi government has 'eclipsed' dreams of students: Rahul Gandhi on paper leaks

New Delhi: Attacking the BJP over recent incidents of exam paper leaks and issues in recruitment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the government has "eclipsed" the dreams of students and said history will never forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has become the "enemy of the country's future".

"At some places students are yearning for recruitment, at some places students are frustrated due to paper leaks, at some places students are visiting courts for appointments and at some places students are facing lathicharge for raising their voice," the former Congress chief said.